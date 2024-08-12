Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enerflex in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on EFX. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Enerflex from C$6.55 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.44.

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$8.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.48. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$5.44 and a 52 week high of C$8.80.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.00%.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.