Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) PT Raised to $9.00

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Acumen Capital raised Enerflex to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. National Bank Financial cut Enerflex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFXT opened at $5.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $731.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.01.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.20 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. Analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.87%.

Institutional Trading of Enerflex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewGen Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Enerflex by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,186,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Enerflex by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,901,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,893,000 after purchasing an additional 516,300 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Enerflex by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,163 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,279,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in Enerflex by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 20,393,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454,383 shares during the period. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

