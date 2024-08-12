Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.80.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Enova International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Enova International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

In other Enova International news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $2,484,788.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,107.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $2,484,788.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,107.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,946,068.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,778 shares of company stock valued at $6,860,627. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 137,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth about $957,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,862,000 after buying an additional 53,647 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $76.52 on Monday. Enova International has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $88.42. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.99.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $628.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.92 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enova International will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

