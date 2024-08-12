Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Enovis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Enovis’ current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Enovis’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Enovis from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.13.

Enovis Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $43.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.30. Enovis has a 1 year low of $39.98 and a 1 year high of $65.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 1.92.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,193,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,912,000 after purchasing an additional 117,209 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 14.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,786,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,929,000 after buying an additional 352,116 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 5.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,982,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,804,000 after buying an additional 103,027 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,983,000 after acquiring an additional 334,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after acquiring an additional 665,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

