Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Enovis from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.13.

Enovis stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,146. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Enovis has a 12 month low of $39.98 and a 12 month high of $65.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 1.92.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.99 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Enovis by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

