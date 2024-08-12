Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,143.17 ($14.61).

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENT. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.57) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.57) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,089 ($13.92) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

In other news, insider J M. Barry Gibson acquired 5,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 687 ($8.78) per share, for a total transaction of £34,803.42 ($44,477.21). 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ENT stock opened at GBX 566 ($7.23) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 498.50 ($6.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,306.78 ($16.70). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 640.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 763.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a GBX 9.30 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Entain’s previous dividend of $8.90. This represents a yield of 1.78%. Entain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,276.60%.

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

