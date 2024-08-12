Envista (NYSE:NVST) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $23.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVST. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Envista from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Envista from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.14.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $16.18 on Thursday. Envista has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $633.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.88 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Envista by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 1,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Envista by 1,420.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 538.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

