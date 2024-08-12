EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,517 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $5,443,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in EOG Resources by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in EOG Resources by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $119,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,789,433 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $216,432,000 after purchasing an additional 82,302 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG traded up $1.42 on Monday, reaching $127.95. 363,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,635. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.