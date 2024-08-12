Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.
Separately, National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
Equinox Gold Trading Up 6.7 %
EQX opened at C$6.83 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.36 and a 12 month high of C$8.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.18. The firm has a market cap of C$2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.66.
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.
