Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Allakos Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Allakos in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.24) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.27). The consensus estimate for Allakos’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Allakos’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Get Allakos alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALLK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allakos from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.67.

Allakos Price Performance

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $0.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.88. Allakos has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $4.96.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02.

Institutional Trading of Allakos

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Allakos by 1,041.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 205,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 187,640 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in Allakos by 293.4% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 932,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 695,619 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Harlan Baird Radford sold 87,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $87,934.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,433.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allakos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.