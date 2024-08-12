Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for NN, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of NN in a report issued on Friday, August 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for NN’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for NN’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.59 million. NN had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on NN in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $3.35 on Monday. NN has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $167.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NN by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 90,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 40,290 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NN by 20.2% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 174,487 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NN during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raynard D. Benvenuti sold 236,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $741,366.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

