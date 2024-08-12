Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Walt Disney Company’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walt Disney in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the entertainment giant will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.75.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $86.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $157.16 billion, a PE ratio of 93.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day moving average of $105.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,993 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,245,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $493,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

