Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CES Energy Solutions Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for CES Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CEU has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.50.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$7.67 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$2.94 and a 1 year high of C$8.35. The company has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.99.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 26,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total value of C$197,140.84. In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 26,146 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total value of C$197,140.84. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,405,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,043 shares of company stock worth $788,155. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.