Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Nexstar Media Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $26.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $26.75. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nexstar Media Group’s current full-year earnings is $27.62 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s FY2025 earnings at $16.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NXST. Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $158.29 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $187.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $111,362.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,586.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total transaction of $244,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $111,362.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,586.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,597. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.19%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

