Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on EQBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equity Bancshares

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $245,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,167 shares in the company, valued at $703,675.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $245,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,167 shares in the company, valued at $703,675.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 24,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,912.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,616 shares in the company, valued at $6,161,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

Equity Bancshares stock opened at $36.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.45 million, a PE ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 0.90. Equity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.