Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,643 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 112.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Essex Property Trust

In related news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.75.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE ESS opened at $282.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.87. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.85 and a 52-week high of $292.37.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($2.40). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $442.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 119.80%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

