Evanson Asset Management LLC Invests $277,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after acquiring an additional 98,011 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG opened at $96.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $105.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.