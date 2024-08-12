Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,024 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $226.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.08.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

