Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at B. Riley

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Eventbrite from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Eventbrite from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday. BWS Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Eventbrite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.58.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $307.85 million, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eventbrite will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

