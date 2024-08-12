EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVCM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EverCommerce

Insider Activity at EverCommerce

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

In related news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $46,553.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,305,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,425,017.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $46,553.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,305,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,425,017.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 4,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $47,762.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,198,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,172,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,299 shares of company stock worth $738,573 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 203,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 61,236 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at $9.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.88 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.