Evercore ISI Boosts Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target to $206.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KRYS. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.43. 4,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.60 and a beta of 0.84. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $93.95 and a twelve month high of $219.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.58.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70283900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. Analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,976,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $1,973,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,862,000 after acquiring an additional 383,495 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,435,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,632 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

