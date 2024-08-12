Evercore ISI Boosts NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $130.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NTAP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. NetApp has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $135.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.63.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NetApp will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

NetApp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,670.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $424,518.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,565.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $60,147.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,670.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $497,556,000 after buying an additional 2,059,574 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 17.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,791,599 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $359,517,000 after acquiring an additional 416,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $232,502,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in NetApp by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,148,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $225,532,000 after purchasing an additional 450,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

