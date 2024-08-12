Evercore ISI Boosts OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Price Target to $40.00

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus cut OGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.21. 43,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.00.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $662.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 15.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 10.9% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 31.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,453,000 after purchasing an additional 531,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,755,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

