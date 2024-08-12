Evercore ISI Downgrades Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) to In-Line

Evercore ISI cut shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Fortrea from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Fortrea from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortrea currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRE opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10. Fortrea has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $41.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In other news, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Fortrea by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

