Evercore ISI Trims HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Target Price to $550.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $610.52.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $472.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $536.09 and a 200 day moving average of $590.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,484.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,707,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,484.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,875 shares of company stock worth $26,879,025. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

