Evercore Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $80.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective boosted by Evercore from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.24.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP opened at $69.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.81. The company has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Shopify has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

