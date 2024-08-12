Everest Group (NYSE:EG) PT Lowered to $438.00

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $454.00 to $438.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Everest Group from $387.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $432.82.

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $364.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63. Everest Group has a 1-year low of $343.36 and a 1-year high of $417.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $377.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Everest Group will post 61.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EG. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,995,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,139,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Everest Group by 92.0% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

