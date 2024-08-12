Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Holdings Raised by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 57.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ES opened at $64.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.01, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $68.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eversource Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.