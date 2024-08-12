Evotec (EVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evotec Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVO opened at $3.09 on Monday. Evotec has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Evotec in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Evotec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

