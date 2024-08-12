Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) PT Raised to $25.00

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Northland Securities from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $18.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.31. Excelerate Energy has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $21.24.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Excelerate Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $759,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,153,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

