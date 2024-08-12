eXp World Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

eXp World has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World Price Performance

EXPI opened at $11.75 on Monday. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.12 and a beta of 2.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on eXp World

Insider Activity at eXp World

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 83,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $1,065,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,371,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,549,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 384,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,440. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.