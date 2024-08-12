Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Neutral Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $135.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.92.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $130.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $160.05.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 629 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

