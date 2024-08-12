Expedia Group’s (EXPE) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $140.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.92.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $130.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.36. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,601 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,304 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

