Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Upgraded at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Expensify from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.63.

Expensify Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $181.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.48. Expensify has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $4.84.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. Expensify’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 11,470 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $25,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,729,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,380.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 11,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $25,807.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,729,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,380.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 226,960 shares of company stock worth $326,906 and have sold 654,193 shares worth $1,091,004. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expensify by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 66,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

