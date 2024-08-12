Expion360 (XPON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Expion360 to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 million. Expion360 had a negative net margin of 140.87% and a negative return on equity of 126.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect Expion360 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Expion360 Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of XPON stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. Expion360 has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $659,627.00, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Transactions at Expion360

Expion360 Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder John Henry Yozamp sold 29,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $46,671.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,692,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,725.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

