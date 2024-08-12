Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 101.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,604 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.7 %

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

NYSE EXR opened at $164.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.07 and a 200-day moving average of $148.14. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $171.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.67.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

