F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

F & M Bank Stock Performance

FMBM opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. F & M Bank has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.90 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.39.

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter. F & M Bank had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

F & M Bank Company Profile

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

