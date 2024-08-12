Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,749 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,755,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,393,000 after buying an additional 419,879 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $5,490,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 310,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 148,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 17,758 shares during the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Farmland Partners Price Performance

FPI opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.89%. The business had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Farmland Partners news, Director John A. Good bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $243,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,619.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.