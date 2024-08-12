FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Needham & Company LLC

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FARO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on FARO Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $291.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $82.09 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 11.92%.

In other news, Director Yuval Wasserman sold 10,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $167,661.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $518,303 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 257,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FARO Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

