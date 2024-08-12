FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) PT Lowered to $25.00

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FARO. StockNews.com raised shares of FARO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $291.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.25. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $24.80.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $82.09 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%.

In related news, Chairman Yuval Wasserman sold 8,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $167,588.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,872.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $518,303. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FARO. CWM LLC grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 343.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

