FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Short Interest Up 4,975.0% in July

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 4,975.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

FAT Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FATBP opened at $11.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1719 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli’s, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe and Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

