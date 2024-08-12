FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBK. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in FB Financial by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial stock opened at $43.04 on Monday. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $48.30. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $128.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several research firms have commented on FBK. Hovde Group raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on FB Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

