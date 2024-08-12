Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$34.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.19 million. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,005.59%.

FRX stock opened at C$7.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.37. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$7.80 and a 52 week high of C$15.43. The company has a market cap of C$217.19 million, a P/E ratio of 159.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

