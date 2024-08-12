Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EQIN)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EQIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Separately, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF alerts:

Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EQIN opened at $44.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.37. Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $46.08.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.