Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,312 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $942,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $47.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.82. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $65.61.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

