Fermata Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 289,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,630,000 after buying an additional 137,044 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $28.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

