Fermata Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,214 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.13.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $237.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.53. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

