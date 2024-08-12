Fermata Advisors LLC Cuts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
NextEra Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NEE stock opened at $77.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.38. The firm has a market cap of $159.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.
NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.
NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.
NextEra Energy Company Profile
NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.
