Fermata Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMFL. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $165,301,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,200,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,014 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,384,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,928,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,715,000 after purchasing an additional 487,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,496,000.

OMFL opened at $49.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

