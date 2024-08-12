Fermata Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fermata Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625,543 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Comcast by 25,881.7% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $470,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809,231 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Comcast by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,302 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Comcast by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $457,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast
In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Comcast Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.39. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
